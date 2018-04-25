Allison Mack Gushes Over Group She Allegedly Used To Recruit Women For Sex Cult In 2013 Video

Allison Mack praised the group Jness, which she allegedly used to recruit women into an alleged sex cult, in a shocking newly-released video from 2013. See her talk about what she loves most about the group here.

In a wild newly-released video, former Smallville star Allison Mack, 35, can be seen gushing about the group, Jness, which she allegedly used to lure women into an alleged sex cult and it’s pretty interesting to see. The actress, who was charged with sex trafficking in court on Apr. 24, filmed the video herself and answers questions that flash on the screen about the group. When asked what it’s like working with Jness, she responds with a positive answer. “Working for Jness I think is the most gratifying thing that I’ve ever done,” she says in the video. “It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever done because it consists of working with a group of people in a way that is totally interdependent, meaning we’re all working together and no one is ever punished and no one is ever told that they’re wrong or they’re bad. The most important thing in working on Jness is the relationships in Jness,”

She continued talking highly of the group further in the video and even smiled while doing so. “I would say that working for Jness is the most satisfying and purposeful thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “Watching the women who are involved with Jness completely transform and evolve in a way that is so pure is such a privilege.” She talked about how women who join get to live as though a whole other life is born and they get a new experience of themselves. Her description of the alleged sex cult as a women’s empowerment group is truly bizarre and leaves a lot of questions that have yet to be answered about the scandal.

Allison was released from jail on a $5 million bond on Apr. 24 and was ordered to stay away from all those involved in the group known as NIXVM. The alleged cult’s leader, Keith Raniere, was arrested in Mexico just a few weeks before Allison and charged with sex trafficking conspiracy. Although some supposed former NIXVM members have spoken out about Allison’s arrest and even claim she had sex slaves, other people who know the actress say they think she may have been brainwashed by Keith. If Allison is convicted, she could face up to life in prison.

We’ll definitely be following this case along closely to see what happens with the charges from here.