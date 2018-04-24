Wendy Williams Slams Kim Kardashian For Kanye’s ‘Sick’ Rants: Something Is Wrong With Him

Wendy Williams is over Kanye West’s rants! Now, she’s blaming Kim Kardashian AND her family for his wild behavior! ‘He hasn’t been the same since he got with them.’

If you think Kanye West, 40, has changed over the past two years, Wendy Williams, 53, claims to know why. The talk show host thinks Kim Kardashian, 37, and her family are the reasons Yeezy has acted out through the years. That’s right, his rants, wild tweets, and “zombie-ish” appearance are all because of his famous wife and her family, according to Wendy. “He hasn’t been the same since that breakdown,” she told her studio audience on April 24. If you can recall, Ye was hospitalized for about nine days in November 2016 for an alleged mental breakdown after going on a wild rant during a concert.

Wendy went on to point the finger at Kim and her family for Ye’s post-hospitalization behavior, which still included Twitter rants. “He hasn’t been the same since he married Kim. What ever happened to the thought-provoking Kanye?” she asked. “We knew he was slightly nutty, but we’re all a little nutty. When he got with that family, number one, he should’ve stayed… in the back. He should not have participated in that reality show.”

Wendy went on to say that she doesn’t want to hear his rants. The rapper began posting excessive amounts of tweets on April 15, which led to numerous Twitter rants about music, philosophy and other political topics in the forthcoming days. Fans then started to praise his music on Twitter through his rants, which Wendy said she doesn’t think is right. “You sound, I don’t even want to say crazy, because, clearly there’s something wrong with him,” she said, adding, “This is more sick than anything else.” Wendy said that at this point, there’s nothing anyone, including Ye’s best friend, Jay-Z, can do about his behavior. She then suggested that Kanye should take two years off.

Amidst his recent Twitter rants, Ye isn’t taking any time off. — Sorry, Wendy. Kanye has been hard at work in the studio, preparing his own album, as well as a joint album with Kid Cudi. His album will be available on June 1, with the joint album, titled, Kids See Ghost dropping on June 8. Yeezy also announced the release of multiple albums he’s produced, including Pusha T [May 25], Nas [June 15], and Teyana Taylor [June 22].

While Wendy believes Kim is to blame for Kanye’s behavior, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has always been supportive of her husband and even credits him for changing her for the better.