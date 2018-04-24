Taylor Swift Worried About Kanye West’s New Album? How She’s Preparing For His ‘Next Big Diss’

Kanye West has new music that’s going to drop on June 1 and arch enemy Taylor Swift is preparing for any diss tracks coming her way. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Taylor Swift is bracing for another round of musical punches coming from nemesis Kanye West. The 40-year-old announced that a new seven song album is dropping on June 1, his first since The Life of Pablo in early 2016. This time around, Tay isn’t stressing if Ye comes for her musically once again. “Taylor is not worried at all about Kanye’s upcoming album or his next big diss. She is over him, their beef and hopes he is too,” a source close to the “Delicate” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“However she will never forget what he put her through, so she will be listening when Kanye’s new album drops. But in the meantime, she is too busy with her own life, and preparing for her tour, to spend any energy worrying about what offensive lines Kanye might rap about her on his new album,” our insider adds. Taylor, 28, is about to embark on her reputation stadium world tour on May 8 so she’s got a lot bigger things to do right now that worry about if Kanye is coming for her.

Kanye famously rapped about sleeping with Taylor and included the line “I made the b*tch famous” on his 2016 song “Famous.” While the singer initially seemed outraged that he dissed her like that, Yeezy’s wife Kim Kardashian, 37, later dropped secretly recorded phone calls between the two where Kanye openly discussed with Taylor a line about bedding her and she seemed to be cool and in on his joke. It ended up being massively humiliating for Tay, causing her to get labelled a “snake” after Kim showed the receipts.

Taylor fired back creatively in her song and music video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” the first single off her 2017 reputation album. She dissed Kanye’s tilted stage that he used in concert, how he made her look like a fool and most importantly she pointedly sang “I don’t like you.” It was abundantly clear who she was talking about. Now we’ll have to wait and see if Kanye has decided to put their beef to rest and not sing about her on his new album. He’s been through a nasty feud with his former besties JAY-Z and Beyonce, suffered an alleged breakdown and hospitalization in Nov. of 2016 and has added a new child to his family with Kim since his TLOP dropped. Feuding with Taylor should be pretty low on his list of priorities to rap about these days.