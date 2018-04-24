Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Gwyneth Paltrow & More Stun At ‘Avengers’ Premiere

The women of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ all looked amazing at the L.A. premiere, wearing stunning silver and gold dresses. See the best fashion looks here!

Avengers: Infinity War is sure to be a massive hit, but the fashion worn by the stars at the Los Angeles premiere was even more impressive! On April 23, stars like Scarlett Johansson, 33, Elizabeth Olsen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana and many more looked gorgeous on the purple carpet! Gwyneth wore a gold Retrofete dress with a belt cinching her waist. She got some extra height with Jimmy Choo shoes. Scarlett made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend Colin Jost, and looked stunning in a silver Erdem dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and jewelry by Messika.

Elizabeth Olsen was stunning in a black lace Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit with a long, dramatic train. She rocked a bold red lipstick and waves in her hair thanks to stylist Mark Townsend. Jennifer Connelly looked lovely in a ruffled yellow top and black leather skirt. Olivia Holt looked SO cute and fresh in a Galia Lahav dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Zoe Saldana wore a sexy Givenchy jumpsuit. It was a low-cut white blouse on top, black pants, with a big black bow at the waist. Stunning! Brie Larson looked angelic in a classic white dress by Carolina Herrera. The backless number fit her like a glove! Danai Gurira looked like royalty in a red gown from Zuhair Murad’s Spring 2018 Ready-To-Wear Collection. The low-cut creation was sexy and stunning! See all the amazing fashions from the premiere in the gallery attached!