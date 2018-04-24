Kym Johnson & Robert Herjavec Share Precious 1st Pic Of Newborn ‘Angel’ Twins: ‘We’re So In Love’

Kym Johnson & Robert Herjavec introduced their baby twins to the world on April 23, simultaneously sharing their very 1st pic! The little ones, a boy & a girl, are absolutely precious — you’ll LOVE their sweet debut.

Kym Johnson, 41, and Robert Herjavec, 55, danced into parenthood together on April 23, after Kym gave birth to her first children, a baby boy and a baby girl. In their super sweet announcement posts, Kym and Robert also shared an adorable black-and-white photo of the twins being held. "I never thought my heart could feel so full. We're so in love with our little angels," Kym captioned the pic. "Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18."

Robert shared the same image writing, “So in love with our little angels.” Aw! But while the couple did share a photo of the cuties, their twins’ names have not yet been revealed. The babies are Robert’s fourth and fifth kids, as he’s also the proud father of two daughters and one son. Just earlier this month, Robert and Kym announced the sex of their babies with an epic gender reveal at their baby shower. “We’re so excited to finally share with everyone that we are having a boy and a girl!” Kym captioned a video of her and her hubby popping pink and blue confetti-filled balloons.

The new parents first fell in love during Dancing with the Stars show rehearsals when they competed together on the 20th season in 2015. They tied the knot just a year later in summer 2016. Kym has been outspoken about her desire to be a parent, and she even underwent IVF in order to make her dream come true. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. It really is a miracle,” she gushed to People magazine earlier this year. Aw! Congrats again, Robert and Kym.