Princess Charlotte’s Adorable Hospital Visit Dress, $62, Sells Out After She Waves At Crowds

Call it the Princess Charlotte effect! Almost immediately after the 2-year-old royal impressed the world with her sweet wave, the cutie’s even sweeter dress sold out! Find out here where you can snag a similar one.

Like mother, like daughter! Kate Middleton, 36, is undoubtedly a fashion icon, and it seems her 2-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte is already following in her footsteps. Known for sporting the cutest sundresses and hair bows, the little princess once again inspired fans everywhere on April 23 when she showed up to St. Mary’s Hospital in London wearing a precious blue floral dress paired with a tiny navy cardigan. But while the toddler looked absolutely adorable, it was her enthusiastic waving that captured onlookers’ hearts!

A stylish Charlotte walked up to the hospital to meet her newborn brother accompanied by her dad Prince William, 35, and her older brother Prince George, 4. George came straight to meet the baby royal from school so he was dressed in his school uniform, but Charlotte had on a Little Alice London dress that cost ₤45 (about $62 USD) and was designed by an old friend of Kate’s, Alice Avenel. The tiny frock featured puff sleeves, a Peter Pan collar, and a gorgeous blue floral print.

But while the dress comes in a range of sizes from 6 months all the way up to 6 years, it is currently sold out in all sizes already. However, Little Alice London makes other smocked dresses in a similar bluebell print including a Peter Pan Collar dress and a smocked pinafore. Charlotte wore her dress with an Amaia Kids navy cardigan and Mary Jane shoes from the same brand that also retail for less than $65.

The new royal baby was born on April 23, and just seven hours after Kate gave birth, she and William emerged from the hospital with their newborn in tow. The Duke and Duchess were beaming from ear-to-ear, and of course Kate looked completely fabulous in a red dress that was a total nod to Princess Diana. The infant, on the other hand, was soundly sleeping during his first photo op, and he could not have looked more precious!

Now fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal of the little prince’s name!