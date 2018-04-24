Prince George Puts His Arm Around Sister Charlotte Proving He’s Ready To Be A Double Big Brother

What a little gentleman! Prince George sweetly put his arm around sister Princess Charlotte and guided her into the hospital to meet their new little brother. We’ve got the adorable video.

Prince George, has shown that he’s going to be the best big brother to his newborn sibling by showing sister Princess Charlotte, 2, some adorable love while going to see the new little one. Their dad Prince William, 35, brought the young royals to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London on Apr. 23 to meet their new baby brother just hours after the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, 36, gave birth. While Charlotte charmed the crowd by giving several waves, it was four-year-old George who ended up melting our hearts in a barely seen piece of video.

The door was closing behind the two siblings just as we caught a glimpse of George reaching over and putting his hand sweetly on Charlotte’s back, as if he was helping guide her down the hallway. A split second later and they wouldn’t have been in view, but the adorable moment is now captured forever in our hearts. We haven’t had very many glimpses as to how the children get along together when not on public appearances with their parents, and it’s clear that they have such a loving brother and sister bond. Now they’ve got a brand new sibling, and if George is as good a big brother to the yet named baby as he is to Charlotte, we’re sure they’ll grow up with the same kind of bond that William has with his younger brother Prince Harry, 33.

George and Charlotte both wore blue outfits to the hospital to meet their little brother for the first time. George wore his standard navy shorts with a matching sweater, while Charlotte looked adorable in a cute light blue dress by Little Alice London that costs just $62 USD. It was designed by an old friend of Kate’s, Alice Avenel, and a with her fashionable mom, Charlotte’s frock sold out immediately. Kate and future sister-in-law Meghan Markle, 36, both are famous for wearing an outfit and having it become so in demand that brands can’t keep it in stock! Now the littlest female royal is having the same effect.