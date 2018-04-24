Olivia Culpo Risks Wardrobe Malfunction By Going Completely Shirtless Under Open Jacket

Somehow, Olivia Culpo avoided a very public nip slip, despite her revealing outfit for Gigi Hadid’s birthday party on April 23. Check out her sexy ensemble here!

Olivia Culpo was one of many gorgeous gals to attend Gigi Hadid’s New York City birthday bash on April 23, and she left little to the imagination with her sexy outfit for the night out. The newly single starlet rocked a matching jacket and pants combo, and she wore nothing underneath! So, since the jacket was unbuttoned, her cleavage and toned stomach were fully on display. She must’ve had some GOOD double-sided tape on-hand, too, because the blazer didn’t seem to budge as she strutted down the streets of the Big Apple.

With her hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls, Olivia looked stunning for the girls’ night out. Her skin was also glowing underneath the open jacket. So gorgeous! Along with Olivia, stars like Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Joan Smalls also attended Gigi’s big night. We love seeing Olivia spending so much time with her gal pals in recent weeks — it’s the best medicine after a breakup, after all! The 25-year-old recently ended her two-year relationship with Danny Amendola, which obviously hasn’t been easy.

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about it,” she admitted in March.”Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and that’s something that I am definitely not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak.”

Luckily, Olivia has been able to find ways to distract herself in recent weeks — she’s had appearances all over the world, and earlier this month, she had a jam-packed weekend at Coachella. What better way to get over a breakup than by keeping busy!?