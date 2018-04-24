Meek Mill Getting Released From Prison After Lengthy Legal Battle: My ‘Nightmare’ Is Over

Great news for Meek Mill — the rapper just revealed that he’s being released from prison before the end of today, April 24. Read his statement, here!

Meek Mill, 30, is being released from prison, according to a lengthy statement he shared on Twitter on April 24. In his tweets, he said, “I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.”

“To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice – not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct. Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career,” he continued.

TMZ claims the Supreme Court of PA made the decision, meaning they overruling Judge Genece Brinkley’s previous decision to keep Meek Mill in prison. Sources told the news site that Judge Brinkley was criticized for holding a grudge against the rapper, “despite prosecutors asking that his conviction be overturned because of a dirty cop.” Meek Mill was denied bail last week after prosecutors asked her to toss his conviction. Not only did she deny his bail request, but she set a hearing for 60 days from then, something justices of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court found to be “outrageous”.

I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

Earlier today, Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin and Kevin Hart paid a visit to Meek Mill. They had already left the prison before the news of Meek’s impending release emerged, so now Michael’s turning around to pick him up! “@meekmill is FREE!!! Just left visiting Meek with @kevinhart4real and I’m on the way back to pick him up as we speak! #MeekisFree #GoSixers,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

Meek Mill was sent to prison in November 2017 for two minor probation violations, one of which was for alleged reckless driving on a motorcycle. He was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison at the time.