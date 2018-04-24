Meek Mill Walks Out Of Prison Free For 1st Time In 5 months — See Pics

Meek Mill is finally a free man! We’ve got the emotional pics of the rapper leaving prison on Apr. 24 after his surprise release following five months behind bars for a probation violation.

Justice for Meek Mill has finally happened! The 30-year-old rapper walked out of Chester State Prison a free man on Apr. 24 after the PA Supreme Court ordered his release on bail. He immediately boarded a helicopter and was flown back to Philly to watch his beloved 76ers play in game five of their NBA playoffs series against the Miami Heat. That is how to ROLL! Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin said he was going to be picking Meek up and hoped to get him back to Philly in time to ring the pre-game ceremonial bell. Meek got off the chopper in Philly in a blue shirt, maroon tee and jeans and hugged an awaiting pal before getting into an awaiting black SUV along with Rubin to take him to Wells Fargo Center. Rubin even posted a photo to his IG account from inside of him alongside a VERY happy Meek!

Meek’s road to justice has been a tough one. He received a 10-year probation sentence in 2007 when he was just 18 on gun possession and drug charges and his Judge Genece Brinkley has been unusually harsh in exacting punishments towards the musician. She sentenced him to two to four years in state prison in Nov. of 2017 for violating his probation after getting arrested for recklessly popping wheelies on a dirt bike. The charges were dropped and even the prosecutors argued he should not see any time behind bars. Brinkley ignored their pleas — as well as the fact that Meek has become a stand-up leader mentoring youth in Philly — and threw him in prison.

The arresting officer in Meek’s original case is under investigation for misconduct and corruption, and even the Philly DA’s office recommended that the rapper be released from prison on bail so that he can appeal his case. Brinkley refused to even do that, setting a court date in June to revisit the issue. Thank goodness the PA State Supreme court stepped in and saw how vindictive she’s been, as they overruled her decision and ordered Meek immediately be set free on bail.

Meek’s plight from a questionable arrest as a teen that continued to impact all of his adult life has seen support from fellow musicians, celebrities and athletes. Even his own reps say that the various imprisonments for past probation infractions, travel restrictions, house arrest and more has cost the rapper approximately $30 million in potential income. Now that he’s free and can appeal his case, Meek can go back to making music and not looking at the next three years of his life behind bars like the judge had wanted.