Lisa Rinna Recreates Her ‘Playboy’ Hair From 10 Years Ago For ‘RHOBH’ Reunion — See Then & Now Pics

‘RHOBH’ star Lisa Rinna brought us way back at the show’s reunion when she wore the same sultry hairstyle she had for the cover of ‘Playboy Magazine’ almost 10 years ago. See her amazing look here!

Lisa Rinna, 54, took us as far back as almost 10 years when she showed up to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 8 reunion, which aired on Apr. 24, sporting the same hairstyle that she wore on the cover of Playboy Magazine in 2009. The gorgeous reality star talked about the throwback hair choice to Andy Cohen, who hosted the reunion special. “I love your hair, Lisa,” Andy said to Lisa. “Have we seen this before?” “You’ve seen it in Playboy if you’ve seen Playboy,” she confidently answered. “That’s the last time I did it, 10 years ago.” “It’s super cute!,” Andy commented.

The memorable hairstyle was created by stylist Scott King who used Hidden Crown Hair Clip Ins, according to People. The mother-of-two proved she’s still a fan of Playboy in Jan. 2017 when she posted a message and nude photo on Instagram that helped her express her support in the publication’s decision to go back to including nude photos after previously banning them. “It’s back. I got scared then I said I’m 53 — zero f—s given! Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes. The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud!,” her message read.

Although her Playboy hairstyle revival was a shock to many, Lisa’s known for being bold in many things, including trying different hairstyles. After wearing her hair short for a long time, she opted to sport long hair extensions this past Jan. and definitely got fans of her Bravo show’s attention. Whether she chooses to wear long or short hair, we have to admit that she always looks beautiful!

It definitely looks like Lisa hasn’t aged a bit!