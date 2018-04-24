Is Kourtney Kardashian Dipping Into Politics? — Why She’s In D.C. For A Meeting With Congress

Are the Kardashians taking on D.C. next?! Kourtney Kardashian arrived at the nation’s capital for a meeting with Congress on April 22 — but don’t expect her to take a job in the White House or anything! Here’s what’s up.

No, Kourtney Kardashian is not making a career move into politics! However, she is in Washington D.C. this week for a cause close to her heart. The 39-year-old reportedly has a meeting with Congress on April 24, where she’ll push for laws regarding cosmetic and personal care products to be reformed, according to TMZ. Kourt has made no secret of her environmentally-friendly lifestyle, and TMZ reports that she’s working with the Environmental Working Group on getting these regulations put in place. The mom of three’s trip to the capital will reportedly be filmed by Keeping Up With The Kardashians cameras.

This meeting comes on the same day that Kourtney’s makeup collaboration with Kylie Jenner is being released, following days of social media campaigning from both sisters. Kylie previously collaborated with Kim and Khloe Kardashian on collections for her makeup line, so it only made sense for Kourtney to be the next in line. Perhaps working on this collection is what helped push Kourtney to become so passionate about creating healthy and safe products!?

Kourtney recently celebrated her 39th birthday, and she kicked off her 40th year in quite an epic way! First, her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, surprised her with a romantic, overnight airstream trip. Then, she was joined by her closest girlfriends for a fairly intimate bash, where they documented themselves dancing, singing and eating cake on social media.

Earlier this month, Kourtney joined Kim for a trip to Turks and Caicos, which was cut short when they rushed to Cleveland to be with Khloe for the birth of her first child. She also attended the first weekend of Coachella with Kylie. Things do not seem to be slowing down for this hot mama anytime soon!