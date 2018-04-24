Kim Kardashian Pissed At Wendy Williams For Dragging Kanye West: She ‘Hardly Knows Him’

Wendy Williams went in hard on Kanye West on her Apr. 24 show, blaming Kim Kardashian for messing him up. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the reality star is livid.

The Kardashian-Jenner family gives Wendy Williams so much fodder for her daily Hot Topics segments on her talk show. She dragged Kanye West hard on Apr. 24, and pinned the blame for something being “wrong with him” on wife Kim Kardashian and her family’s reality show. Now the 37-year-old beauty has had enough. “Kim is sick of Wendy Williams constantly bullying her family. Kim thinks that Wendy’s latest comments about something being wrong with Kanye took things a step too far,” a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kim feels that it is unfair for Wendy to judge when Wendy does not spend any time with Kanye and hardly even knows him. Kim wishes Wendy would back off and leave Kanye and the rest of the family alone,” our insider adds. Wendy has never been a fan of Kanye getting together with Kim, going all the way back to when they started dating in 2011. She has hated on their relationship hard and has never let up, going so far as to literally eat crow when the two married in 2014. Wendy predicted that Kanye would never, ever wed Kim yet he proved her wrong.

On April 24, Wendy let loose on Kanye and his latest online Twitter ramblings . “He hasn’t been the same since that breakdown,” she told her audience, referring to his Nov. 2o16 hospitalization. Then she pinned the changes in him personally and professionally on getting involved with the Kardashians. “He hasn’t been the same since he married Kim. What ever happened to the thought-provoking Kanye?” she asked. “We knew he was slightly nutty, but we’re all a little nutty. When he got with that family, number one, he should’ve stayed… in the back. He should not have participated in that reality show.”

Wendy, 53, said she’d had enough of Kanye’s Twitter missives and openly worried about his mental health. “You sound, I don’t even want to say crazy, because, clearly there’s something wrong with him,” she said, adding, “This is more sick than anything else.” Wendy concluded that there’s nothing anyone, including Ye’s best friend, Jay-Z, can do about his behavior. Ouch! Well, at least Kanye’s been productive musically. He’s dropping his own seven song album on June 1, followed a week later by another album alongside pal Kid Cudi and their new band called Kids See Ghost.