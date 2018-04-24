Kendall Jenner Pictured On Coffee Run With Mystery Man — Blake Griffin Romance Over?

Does Kendall Jenner have a new beau?! The ‘KUWTK’ star was spotted grabbing coffee with a hunky mystery man on April 23. See the pic here!

While her sisters are settling down and having children, Kendall Jenner is enjoying her twenties. And by enjoying, we mean going on dates! The 22-year-old model was all smiles as she was spotted getting coffee in West Hollywood on Monday with an unidentified man. Kenny kept it casual in an oversized t-shirt and black bikers, but of course she looked incredible. So effortless! Her date or as we should say, male friend, looked just as cool in a graphic dress shirt and cargo pants. However, Kendall and her mystery man weren’t alone. Her adorable Doberman tagged along, making the outing even cuter! Take a look at the pic below.

It’s clear Kendall has a list of suitors as her coffee date wasn’t the only romantic outing she’s had recently. As we previously told you, Kendall and DJ Diplo reportedly got pretty flirty at Coachella on April 20. “There was lots of touching and some extended hugging. They both appeared to be comfortable and familiar in each other’s company and hanging off everything the other person said. Diplo was stroking her arm. They were in great spirits,” an eyewitness told The Sun. It seems Diplo’s Yeezy campaign diss was just a ploy to get close to Kendall. How cute! Kendall is certainly living her best life, and we are so here for it!

So, what about Blake Griffin? As many of you may know, Kendall and the Detroit Pistons stars were rumored to be pretty serious. However, his busy NBA season and custody battle with his ex over their two kids, reportedly got in the way of their relationship. But, being that the Pistons aren’t in the playoffs, Blake might come back into Kendall’s life. “This will be something new for Blake, not being in the playoffs, because he was accustomed to being there the last couple years with the Clippers. But, he is looking forward to taking advantage of his extra time off to be in Kendall’s arms,” a source close to Blake shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Wow, Kendall has A LOT of options.