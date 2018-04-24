Katy Perry’s Sexiest Sequin Outfits On ‘American Idol’ — See Pics

Sassy in sequins! We love seeing the crazy and colorful looks that Katy Perry rocks every week on ‘American Idol’ — see pics of her hottest outfits from the show right here!

Katy Perry, 33, was absolutely stunning in a sequin gown on the April 23 Romona Keveža Collection lavender beaded gown with a godet train and sculpted neckline,” which the brand described in a release. She accessorized with Djula diamond rings as well as massive crystal earrings! Her makeup was bright and fun, thanks to artist Michael Anthony! Katy is a COVERGIRL, so you can get her look with products from the drugstore! 33, was absolutely stunning in a sequin gown on the April 23 episode of American Idol. It aired live from Los Angeles, Calif. and Katy stunned in a “lavender beaded gown with a godet train and sculpted neckline,” which the brand described in a release. She accessorized withdiamond rings as well as massive crystal earrings! Her makeup was bright and fun, thanks to artist! Katy is a, so you can get her look with products from the drugstore!

Rick Henry. Katy has been wearing sequins throughout the season — and why not? Katy’s fun and outgoing attitude matches her fashion choices perfectly! Her hair was in a deep side part and slicked back thanks to her stylist,. Katy has been wearing sequins throughout the season — and why not? Katy’s fun and outgoing attitude matches her fashion choices perfectly! Click through the gallery to see some of her best looks so far, and come back later in the season to see more!

In addition to her colorful wardrobe, she’s rocking colorful hair! She has pink strands! She debuted the look on Instagram on April 15, writing: “And that’s a wrap on the Asian leg of Witness The Tour! Fell in love with many different cherry blossoms from Tokyo to South Korea… so @rickhenryla and I decided I should become one.” Rick added, “As we traveled through all of the different countries on the Asian leg of #WitnesstheTour – we were inspired by the beauty of the cherry blossoms! It was time for a PINK KITTY 💅🏻 naturally!”