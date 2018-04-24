Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Reunite For Intimate Dinner Date After Speculation They May Have Split

Did Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx really break up? The couple were spotted enjoying dinner together looking totally into each other in NYC! We have ALL the juicy details!

Despite rumors surfacing that Katie Holmes, 39, allegedly ditched her Jamie Foxx, 50, for one of her Dawson’s Creek costars, the low-key couple were reportedly spotted sharing an intimate meal at Nobu in New York City on April 22! Katie and Jamie typically avoid paparazzi and haven’t publicly spoken about their relationship, but an eyewitness told E! News that they were all sorts of adorable while dining out together. The pair stayed at the restaurant for about 90 minutes, according to the source, then left together. Ooh la la!

Even though they’ve been spotted out and about several times together, don’t expect Katie and Jamie to gush about their love publicly anytime soon. “They still plan to keep their relationship private. This is what has worked for them and what they are comfortable with. They aren’t a couple who is going to stroll down the street holding hands,” a separate source shared with E! News. “They just want to stay off the radar and keep it to themselves. They have a routine that works well.”

Their cute dinner date comes amid reports that a “heartbroken” Katie dumped Jamie because she allegedly wanted to go public — and he allegedly didn’t. It seems like they’ve found a happy medium and are continuing to have fun on the DL. We still have our fingers crossed that they’ll come forward soon, because they’re such a lovely couple. Can you imagine that wedding? After six years of marriage to Tom Cruise, Katie deserves the best in the world!