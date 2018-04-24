Prince William & Kate Middleton: Are They Done Having Kids After Baby #3?

Will Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third baby be their last? Here’s the latest on how the royals are adjusting to life with their newborn!

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s newborn son may just be exactly what they needed to officially close out their adorable little family. “It completes them,” Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer, confirms in this week’s issue of People. “[Kate] is one of three siblings, and it’s a good family size. Boy-girl-boy is pretty cool as well.” Ingrid did not expand on Kate and William’s plans for more kids, but this certainly makes it seem like three is the magic number for the pair. The happy couple is reportedly “enjoying” parenthood and are “very happy” with their three children, a friend tells the mag.

Kate gave birth to royal baby no. 3 at 11:00 a.m. local time on April 23, and just seven hours later, she left the hospital on her own two feet. The Duke and Duchess debuted their little boy to the world on the steps of the hospital, then returned home so mom and baby could rest in peace. Kate looked radiant in a red dress for the appearance, making it impossible to believe she had been in labor just hours earlier! Of course, with this being her third kid, Kate is used to the attention surrounding a royal birth at this point, and she handled it like a pro.

Kate and William are already parents to George, 4, and Charlotte, who turns three on May 2. The toddlers made a special visit to the hospital to meet their baby brother shortly after Kate gave birth, and they looked SO adorable as cameras snapped away. Charlotte even gave a little wave to photographers — awww!

More than 24 hours after the baby’s birth, Kate and William still have yet to reveal what they named in, but that news should be coming shortly!