Kanye West called into Hot 97.1’s ‘Ebro in the Morning’ radio show in NY on the morning of Apr. 24 but confused everyone when all he did was say ‘I love you.’ Watch the awkward interaction here!

Kanye West, 40, surprised many people when he called into Hot 97.1’s New York based morning radio show, Ebro in the Morning on Apr. 24 but all he seemed to want to do was express love for DJ Ebro Darden. After going live on-air, Kanye simply said, “I just called to say I love you” to which Ebro replied, “I love you too, man.” Although Ebro continued to ask Yeezy how he was and if he was leading with love for the day, Kanye just kept replying with, “I love you, bro” which led to numerous awkward replies of “I love you too, Kanye.” When he was asked if there was anything else, he broke out into song and sang Stevie Wonder‘s hit, “I Just Called To Say I Love You” which left all three DJs on-air in laughs. Kanye ended things by telling Ebro that they could meet up in person and he’d talk on the radio afterwards.

The odd interaction definitely leads us to wonder how Kanye has been doing with everything. There’s been a lot of speculation that he’s been taking on more than he can handle in his career with music and his Yeezy brand and there’s worries that he may end up overexerting himself like he did back in 2016. The previous incident led to a hospitalization for exhaustion and even made him halt his tour so there’s a good reason for concern this time around.

Although it’s definitely possible that Kanye was simply having a little fun while calling into the radio station and is choosing to keep things under wraps right now for a reason, the rapper’s wife Kim Kardashian, 37, has reportedly been staying close to him to make sure things don’t get out of hand. After welcoming his third child, Chicago, recently, we’re sure he’s busier than ever so it’s good to know he has support from those who love him most. We’ll be on the lookout to see if Kanye makes any other public appearances on other radio stations and beyond soon but in the meantime, we wish him all the best!