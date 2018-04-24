Jennifer Lopez Flashes Major Leg At Time 100 Gala With A-Rod Proving She’ll Always Be Hot

Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely incredible when she stepped out with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez at the Time 100 Gala in NYC on Apr. 24 in a low-cut gold gown that showed off her long legs. See the gorgeous pics here!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, looked better than ever when she walked the red carpet with beau Alex Rodriguez, 42, at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on the night of Apr. 24. The singer and actress wore a gold-colored gown with a plunging neckline and high slit that showed off her amazing long legs while Alex opted for a classic black tuxedo. The good looking couple looked confident and comfortable with each other at the popular event and proved their relationship is definitely going strong. Other attendees of the prestigious event included Nicole Kidman and hubby Keith Urban, Megyn Kelly and Martha Stewart.

Jen and Alex recently made headlines when the former New York Yankees baseball player showed off a video of his luscious lady love dancing and shaking her booty for him on a private plane. The Instagram post caught the attention of tons of followers and made us a bit envious of how adorable these two are together! From professional red carpet appearances to casual outings, these two are not shy about being in love!

When Jennifer’s not spending time with Alex, she’s working hard on her career projects, including a new makeup line with Inglot Cosmetics called JLOxINGLOT set to come out on Apr. 26. The brunette beauty recently attended the launch of the line in Las Vegas on Apr. 21 and as always, she looked fabulous in a tight silver dress that showed off her curves in all the right ways!

We love seeing Jennifer strut her stuff whenever she gets the chance and can’t wait to see what other kinds of beautiful clothing she wears in the future!