Walt Disney Studios unveiled a never-before-seen sneak peek of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ featuring Thor and the Guardians meeting for the very first time. Plus, let’s break down Disney’s entire CinemaCon presentation!

The Disney presentation at CinemaCon 2018 opened with an exclusive clip of Avengers: Infinity War, which opens everywhere April 27. The scene featured Thor, Peter, and the rest of the Guardians. The Guardians are just going on their merry way through space when they come across Thor in a destroyed part of the galaxy. He’s unconscious and hurt. Mantis tells the Guardians that he’s suffered “tremendous loss and guilt” before waking him up. Right off the bat, Peter is more than intimidated by Thor, who isn’t just guy. He’s a GOD. He also doesn’t like when Thor gets a little flirty with Gamora.

From the moment Thor awakens, he is on a mission to stop Thanos. He’s seen the damage this foe can do, and they have to prevent him from gathering all of the Infinity Stones at all costs. Thor takes Rocket and a teenage Groot — who just gets better and better — to go find a Thanos-killing weapon, while Peter and the other Guardians head to Nowhere to find Thanos. Given the intense trailers for the movie, this scene is an absolute delight. Seeing Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt go toe-to-toe in a scene shows how much we’ve been missing keeping these two apart. But that’s not all that went down during Disney’s presentation. The first footage of the live-action Aladdin and The Lion King were also previewed. Check out some of the highlights below!

*Lucasfilm unveiled a brand-new sneak peek of Solo. Han Solo and Lando Calrissian meet for the very first time. Han Solo and the lovely Qi’ra are on the hunt for a ship, so Han goes head-to-head with Lando in a sabacc face-off. This is how Han acquired the Millennium Falcon, so this is a pivotal scene in the story.

*In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Disney revealed the first glimpse of Frozen 2, due out in late 2019. There was a flash of Elsa, and it looked like she’s got a new dress!

*The latest look at The Nutcracker and Four Realms gave a gorgeous look at how the film will incorporate the classic ballet, which the movie is based on. Famous ballerina Misty Copeland shined in the ballet scene, which will tell the story of the four realms.

*Captain Marvel is still the early stages of production, so no footage was shown. However, the film will be set in the ’90s and will feature several “familiar faces.” Let the theories begin!