‘Solo’ Star Alden Ehrenreich Just Dropped Major ‘Star Wars’ Spoiler About His Spinoff

Oops! The new Han Solo, Alden Ehrenreich, accidentally spilled some probably heavily-guarded info about his ‘Star Wars’ film in a new interview. Read on if you want to know what happened!

Oof, Alden Ehrenreich, 28, is probably really regretting doing this interview, and so is Lucasfilm. Alden, whose Star Wars standalone film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, drops on May 5, gave away far more than he intended while making a casual comment about taking on the iconic role. At this point, all we’ve known is that he’s playing the young Han Solo in one spinoff. Here’s the SPOILER: he accidentally revealed that he’s signed on for a three picture deal. Um, what?

The thing is…Alden immediately knew what he did, and it was totally on the record. From Esquire‘s cover story about the new Han Solo: ‘[Alden] knows what he’s getting into. It’s a deeper commitment than just one movie. Even [Harrison] Ford couldn’t quit after just one. I ask Ehrenreich how many he’s signed up for. ‘Three,” he says, then flinches, understanding he may have just created a disturbance in the Force. ‘I don’t know if that’s officially, uh, public. But—yeah.’”

Oh, Alden. That definitely wasn’t public. Lucasfilm is notoriously private about the Star Wars movies, not revealing any information about their plans or plots save for what they provide in trailers. Someone’s getting a talking to. This is the first indication that we’re going to see more of the Young Han Solo in the Star Wars universe, so obviously our minds are racing faster than the Millennium Falcon right now at the possibilities. Does this mean that the film actually isn’t a standalone, but the first in a spinoff series? Or — fingers crossed — is there really going to be a young Lando movie with a young Han Solo cameo? Come on; you know Donald Glover as Lando was the best part of the Solo trailer! We’ll just have to wait to see if Alden accidentally reveals anything else!