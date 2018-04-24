Gigi Hadid Rocks Sexy Gold Versace Dress At B-Day Party Alongside Bella In Leopard: Pics

Gigi was a golden goddess as she hit the town on her 23rd birthday in a ridiculously hot Versace dress! See her gorgeous outfit and makeup below!

Gigi Hadid was stunning in a gold Versace mini dress and supremely dramatic gold eyeshadow on her birthday! She left for the party at Brooklyn Heights Social Club at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in New York, with sister Bella Hadid, 21, who wore a slinky leopard dress. Bella’s makeup was done by Patrick Ta, and her hair was pulled into an updo by Danielle Priano. Gigi looked out-of-this-world amazing. Her hair was styled in waves by Bryce Scarlett — it looked SO healthy and shiny. Erin Parsons did a FREAKIN’ AMAZING gold eye look for Gigi, and spilled about it on Instagram. Since she turned 23 on the 23rd, it was her golden year, and everyone dressed for the theme!

Erin wrote, “Anyone want to know what the gold is?💡🙋🏻 using @maybelline Gold School Mono eyeshadow, apply wet over the lid and inner corner. Next apply gold craft store glitter (yep cheeeap!) over a clear glitter glue where you put the eyeshadow. Dab on with the fingertip for full coverage gleam! Finally add one gold Hexagon pailette to the inner corners for a blinding reflection! hope you all liked the look! 🙏🏻❤️ #Happy23Gigi #gigihadid hair @brycescarlett.” WOW. Obsessed. I mean, come on!!

Models like Olivia Culpo, Cara Delevingne, Amber Heard, Lily Aldridge, Joan Smalls, Martha Hunt and Nicola Peltz joined Gigi to celebrate her birthday! Hailey Baldwin wore a glamorous golden mini by UK brand, Oh Polly, which only cost $70! Despite recently breaking up with Zayn Malik, Gigi looked so happy on her birthday!! Cheers to 23!