‘Fantastic Beasts’ Sequel Reveals Glimpse Into Newt’s Past In Enchanting CinemaCon Footage

From ‘Fantastic Beasts’ to ‘Aquaman,’ Warner Bros. has quite the lineup of movies this year. Get the details on the footage that debuted, including that brand-new ‘Crimes of Grindelwald’ trailer!

Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, and Callum Turner were on hand to reveal the brand-new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer at CinemaCon 2018. The new look at the highly-anticipated follow-up gives a new glimpse of Zoe Kravitz’s mysterious Leta Lestrange, as well as a sneak peek into Newt’s past at Hogwarts. Johnny Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald is gaining power by the second, and it’s up to Newt and his friends to stop him. Ezra’s character, Credence, was last seen as an Obscurus fragment, but he’ll be returning to human form in the sequel.

The Aquaman cast and director also debuted new footage from the film. The footage was a work in progress, but it’s going to be epic. From the visual effects to the fight scenes, get excited about this one. Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry goes to Atlantis to fight for the throne against his brother, Orm Marius. Jason has the tough guy hero role down pat. “I learned from a very young age not to show weakness,” Arthur tells Mera, played by Amber Heard. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was on hand with the rest of the cast to tease Black Manta, who is Aquaman’s biggest enemy. “He has a reason for what he’s doing,” Yahya said.

Here are other highlights from the Warner Bros. presentation:

*Crazy Rich Asians is going to become your next favorite romantic comedy. It’s the first Hollywood movie produced in 25 years that features an all Asian cast. The trailer is fun, swoonworthy, and heartfelt. Constance Wu, who plays Rachel Chu, said that the movie “differentiates the Asian experience from the Asian American experience.” Also, Henry Golding is BAE!

*Andy Serkis revealed over two minutes of footage from his new film Mowgli, which is a darker retelling of The Jungle Book. Andy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, and newcomer Rohan Chand graced the stage at CinemaCon to debut the footage.

*Six of the eight main cast members from Ocean’s 8 — Cate, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, and Anne Hathaway — blessed us all by taking the stage to share a new trailer.

Additionally, trailers from Life of the Party, Tag, The Meg, Small Foot, and A Star Is Born (there’s a whole separate post on that one!) were also shown. Warner Bros. brought the good stuff!