Melania Trump & Brigitte Macron Have Leggy Faceoff At White House — Pics Of Dresses & Coats

Welcome to America! Melania and Brigitte Macron have been seriously twinning at the White House since the French family arrived on April 23. See their fashion below!

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, 47, welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Mrs. Brigitte Macron, on the South Lawn of the White House on April 23. The French first lady was wearing a gorgeous yellow coat and sky high black pumps. Her shoes were by french label Louis Vuitton — she wore their 4 inch Eyeliner pumps, to be exact. Melania wore a black cape coat and sky-high heels as well. She wore Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps, with a 4.7-inch heel! How the heck did they walk in the grass with those stilettos! Both outfits showed off their slender legs. See pics of their outfits in the gallery!

The next day, April 24, Melania and Brigitte matched in white looks. Brigitte wore a textured white dress and matching jacket. Melania wore a white pencil skirt and jacket by Michael Kors with a wide belt cinching her waist. She also wore a dramatic white hat. Brigitte stayed true to her trusty black pumps, while Melania switched into denim shoes with a high white heel. Melania helped secure the details before the formal State Dinner on April 24, including the floral arrangements (1,200 cherry blossoms in the Cross Hall, with white sweet peas and white lilacs in the State Dining Room, reports The New York Times) and the china for the meal.

The New York Times also reports that for dinner, chef Cristeta Comerford will serve rack of lamb and jambalaya, made with herbs grown in the South Lawn. Dessert will be a “nectarine tart with White House honey.”