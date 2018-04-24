Bella Hadid Reportedly Flirted & ‘Exchanged Numbers’ With Rapper Kyle At Coachella

Although Bella Hadid was rumored to have kissed her ex, The Weeknd at Coachella, it was another man she had her eyes on at the festival! Bella was reportedly ‘on a mission’ to catch the attention of rapper Kyle Harvey!

Are Bella Hadid, 21, and rapper, Kyle Harvey, 24, Hollywood’s new IT couple? Well, the two are apparently off to a good start after a new report claims they were smitten with one another at Coachella over the weekend! “Bella was seen flirting and exchanging numbers with a young mystery partygoer, who turned out to be Kyle,” according to Page Six, which noted the two were at Bootsy Bellows Pool Party. Other guests at the star-studded bash included Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid, 23, Justine Skye, 22, and Odell Beckham Jr., 25.

“He’s kind of an It guy in music right now,” a source told the site. “It for sure looked flirty. Bella was being very flirty that day … She was on a mission.” Kyle, who performed with Chance the Rapper at Coachella, is slated to be the music industry’s next big thing. His debut album is set for a May release after gaining notoriety for his hit “iSpy” featuring Lil Yachty, 20. Kyle’s been known to pal around with hip hop and rap royalty including, Diddy, 48, and Snoop Dogg, 46. He has also collaborated with singer, Kehlani, 23.

Bella’s rumored flirting episode with Kyle came after it was reported that she and her ex, The Weeknd, 28, shared a kiss during the festival’s first weekend. Many fans weren’t surprised after hearing the news since the pair dated for about two years before calling it quits in late 2016.

However, Bella quickly shot down the Coachella make-out rumors, writing, “It wasn’t me,” on an Instagram post of the report from E! News. Bella is single, for now, so we’ll have to see what happens!

The model recently stepped out for a sexy night on the town to celebrate Gigi’s 23rd birthday in New York City on April 23. Gigi, in a stunning gold Versace number, and Bella in an animal-printed Dior dress, were photographed all smiles heading to an undisclosed party venue on Monday night. When inside, the sisters were joined by their other model friends, who included Lily Aldridge, 32, Joan Smalls, 29, Cara Delevingne, 25, Martha Hunt, 28, Olivia Culpo, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 21.