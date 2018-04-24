Avicii’s Family Thanks DJ’s Fans For Their ‘Support & Loving Words’ After His Sudden Death

Avicii’s family has broken their silence on his untimely death. Read their heartwarming statement here.

Since Avicii’s unexpected death on April 20, the outpour of love from fans and celebrities has been tremendous. From emotional messages on Twitter to Nick Jonas’ tribute performance of “Wake Me Up,” it’s clear he will be missed. On April 23, Avicii’s family released a touching statement, obtained by CBS News, thanking fans for their kind words. “We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs, their statement read. “Thank you all for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella, and moments of silence around the world,” his family continued.

“We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way,” Avicii’s family added. This is so incredibly heartbreaking. At only 28-years-old, Avicii, who’s real name is Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman. The beloved DJ had retired from public performances in 2016 due to critical health complications including acute pancreatitis. But, we are uncertain if that was the official cause of his death. However, Avicii’s friend and fellow musician Nile Rodgers was reportedly fearful of his alcohol use. For those of you who don’t know pancreatitis is commonly associated with excessive drinking.

During an interview with the Associated Press reported by The New York Times, Nile claims Avicii was drunk the last time they saw each other. “He had promised me he would stop drinking, and when I saw him he was drunk that night,” Nile explained. “And I was like, ‘Whoa. Dude. C’mon. What are you doing? What’s going on? You said that was done.’ We did a show and I was a little upset. I didn’t even stick around for his performance because it was breaking my heart,” Nile continued. So sad! Nevertheless, we wish Avicii’s family the best during this difficult time.