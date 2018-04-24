Alek Minassians’s FB Reveals He Honored Santa Barbara Shooter, Had Anti-Women Grudges & More

After Alek Minassian, the Toronto van attack suspect, was charged with 10 counts of murder, his Facebook posts reveal he was a follower of Elliot Rodger, the murderous CA student who killed 6 people in Santa Barbara in 2014.

Alek Minassian‘s Facebook posts reveal he was obsessed with Elliot Rodger, the student brutally stabbed three people to death and fatally shot another three before turning the gun on himself near the University of California Santa Barbara in May 2014. Rodger also injured seven people with a BMW coupe vehicle, and hit another seven with bullets. Minassian, 25, wrote numerous, chilling posts leading up to Toronto van attack on April 23 that killed 10 and injured 15 — where he referenced his hate for women who rejected him, similar to those of Rodger’s before he carried out the CA attack.

In one post, all of which were confirmed by Facebook to CBC, Minassian referenced “Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger”. Rodger, 22, referred to himself as a “supreme gentleman.” Minassian also referenced numerous anti-women terms, also used by Rodger. In a manifesto and video, posted before his attack in CA, Rodger spoke about women who declined his advances, labeling men like him “incels,” a term used by some meaning “involuntarily celibate.”

Minassian also referenced the same language as Rodger, writing “The Incel Rebellion has already begun,” in a Facebook post ahead of the Toronto van attack. Minassian also referenced the online message board, “4chan.”

Rodger had called men who were successful with women, “Chads” and women who rejected men, “Stacys. Minassian also used that same language. “We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!” Minassian also wrote in a Facebook post.

Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder after Monday’s [April 23] van attack on along Yonge Street in Toronto. He appeared in court the next day, [Tuesday, April 24] in North York, a north Toronto neighborhood where the attack took place.