Alek Minassian: Toronto Suspect Appears To Pull Gun On Cops After Van Attack — Wild Video

A video from the scene of Alek Minassian’s arrest appears to show him threaten a police officer with what may be a gun after he allegedly killed 10 pedestrians with a white van on April 23. Watch the shocking video here.

Alek Minassian, 25, indulged in a majorly intense standoff with police before he was arrested as a suspect in the Toronto van attack on April 23. Footage obtained by CTV shows an officer coming face-to-face with Alek just in front of the white van that he used to allegedly commit the horrific attack. The face-off between officer and suspect goes on for at least a minute before Alek is finally pinned to the ground and handcuffed. Before that, though, he is seen waving an unidentified object at the officer, who warns the suspect, “Get down or you’ll get shot!” several times.

Officials have not identified what the object in Alek’s hand was, but Toronto Police Chief, Mark Saunders, confirmed that there is “nothing that indicates” that the suspect had a gun. The officer who came face-to-face with Alek, and eventually arrested him, has been praised for remaining calm and not shooting at the suspect. “I can tell you it’s directly related to the high caliber training that takes place,” Chief Saunders said. “The officers here are taught to use as little forces as possible in any given situation. Through the training, the officer did a fantastic job with respect to his ability to understanding the circumstance and the environment and having a peaceful resolution at the end of the day.”

Ten are dead and 15 are left injured after the white rental van plowed down a group of innocent pedestrians on Yonge Street in Toronto. The van was reportedly traveling between 60-70 mph during the horrific collision, and police have confirmed that they believe the act to be “deliberate.”