‘American Idol’: Katy Perry Reveals Why Judges Went Off-Script & Saved Ada Vox On The Spot

Ada Vox earned one of four judges spots in the ‘American Idol’ Top 10 — and they wasted NO time deciding on her as one of their picks. Katy Perry explains why it was such an obvious done deal in this new interview.

Six of the Top 14 American Idol contestants were voted into the Top 10 via America’s vote on the show’s April 23 episode, leaving the picks for the final four spots in the judges’ hands. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie got one last chance to see performances from the eight singers in jeopardy before making their decision. Ada was the last to perform, and immediately after she sang “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” Katy announced that the judges had already come to a unanimous decision to keep her around.

This was an unconventional way of announcing the results, as the judges were expected to reveal all four picks after a commercial break. “It was enough,” Katy told HollywoodLife and other media outlets after the show.”Enough was enough, and you have to put your foot down when you see something real. We stand for truth and justice.” The judges were baffled that Ada hadn’t gotten enough votes from the public to move on, and they clearly didn’t want to waste any time in letting her know that she would be moving onto the next round. “We messed up the timetable, but we felt so strongly about it that we didn’t have to wait to that vote,” Lionel added.

Of course, Ada was absolutely blown away by the judges’ confidence in her. “It was a breathtaking moment for me,” she admitted. “The fact that the judges believe in me so much to stand up right there and say, ‘We know talent and you’re safe,’ was something that…to get constant validation from the judges that I need shows me I am where I need to be.”

The judges also decided to save Jurnee, Dennis Lorenzo and Michelle Sussett, in addition to Ada. Those four joined the six who automatically entered the Top 10: Cade Foehner, Gabby Barrett, Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Catie Turner and Michael J. Woodard. Unfortunately, that meant Marcio Donaldson, Garrett Jacobs, Jonny Brenns and Mara Justine were eliminated.