‘A Star Is Born’ & Lady Gaga Blow CinemaCon 2018 Away With Exciting First Look

Little Monsters, you are NOT ready for this! Bradley Cooper just debuted the first trailer for ‘A Star Is Born’ at CinemaCon 2018 and it was EVERYTHING.



A Star Is Born is coming, and you should prepare yourselves to be completely blown away by it. CinemaCon unveiled the first footage from the film, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, on Tuesday, April 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bradley also marks his directorial debut with the film, which is a huge step for his already massive career. He was even on hand to premiere the trailer to the CinemaCon audience, and it was by far the best part the biggest take away from the evening. And now for what you’ve been waiting for — the details!

In the trailer, we start off with Bradley’s Jackson Maine taking the stage at a massive outdoor musical festival. Then he starts to sing and his voice is incredible. It’s soulful, strong and very impressive. A few moments later in the trailer Jackson watches Lady Gaga’s Ally performing at a club, and he’s immediately taken with her. Their chemistry is palpable, which is evident in a scene where we watch them discussing why Gaga’s Ally won’t sing her own music live. When Jackson tells Ally he thinks she’s beautiful, you can practically feel the ground shake. It’s the beginning of an unbreakable bond, and the trailer shows glimpses of their relationship as it progresses. Jackson and Ally walking backstage, Jackson and Ally laying on a stage writing music together, etc. etc. Then the moment everyone is waiting for: Jackson drags Ally on stage to sing with him during a live performance. She’s hesitant, too hesitant, and he begs her to trust him — so she does. That’s when Gaga’s familiar voice penetrates through the screen and you see what Jackson does: the talent that’s been hiding inside of Ally finally breaking free.

For those of you wondering, the trailer credits Lady Gaga as Lady Gaga — not her legal name, Stefani Germanotta, as speculated early on. A Star Is Born will be released on October 5, 2018 which is perfect timing for heavy awards season consideration.

Just days before the first footage premiered at CinemaCon, Bradley spoke about working on A Star Is Born at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Saturday, April 21. He was joined by his co-star and longtime friend, Robert DeNiro, who revealed to the audience he had already seen A Star Is Born and called it “terrific”. DeNiro also added that Lady Gaga is a “revelation” in the film, which was more than evident in the footage shown in Vegas. To add to that, Bradley told the audience at Tribeca that Gaga (whom he referred to by her real name, Stefani) refused to lip sync for the film. She told Bradley that singing live while filming would look better because people look different when they are singing live and when they are lip syncing. Because of that, Bradley spent over a year preparing to sing live for the cameras by training and occasionally performing live himself! How did we miss out on seeing that?!

