Alek Minassian: 5 Things To Know About Alleged Toronto Van Driver Who Killed 9

Alek Minassian allegedly got behind the wheel of a van & plowed through pedestrians on a sidewalk in Toronto, killing 9 people. Here’s everything you need to know about the suspect.

1. He is allegedly responsible for the deaths of 9 people. Alex Minassian, 25, allegedly struck several pedestrians with a van he was reportedly driving around 60-70 miles per hour on a busy street in Toronto on Apr. 23 and in addition to those 9 he allegedly killed, he allegedly injured 16 others, according to CBS News.

2. As of now, the suspect’s motive is uncertain. Toronto police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray told reporter, “At this point it’s too early to tell what, if any, motive there was.”

3. His alleged act appears to be deliberate. However, at this point, it’s uncertain whether the collision will be classified as a terrorist act. Speaking to that, Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale admitted it was too early to definitively say whether the incident was a case of international terrorism or not. However, multiple witnesses claim that Alek was acting deliberately, allegedly driving fast into the victims of the collision.

4. He was reportedly driving a rental truck at the time he allegedly plowed into a crowd. According to an eyewitness who apparently saw Minassian’s arrest go down, he was allegedly driving a Ryder rental truck. Meanwhile, you can watch his alleged arrest go down in the video below.

VIDEO: Suspect in Toronto van hit-and-run has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/7S44yfdU8n — TAP ALERTS (@TAPAlerts) April 23, 2018

5. He allegedly began his attack around 1:30 pm EST on Yonge street. According to a witness, Ali Shaker, who was reportedly driving near Alek at the time, the suspect allegedly hit nearly everybody on the sidewalk at a speed well over 30 miles per hour. “He just went on the sidewalk,” Shaker said. “He just started hitting everybody, man. He hit every single person on the sidewalk. Anybody in his way he would hit.” We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about Alek.