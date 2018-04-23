NFL Draft 2018: When Is It, Who Picks First & All The Need To Know Info

The future of the NFL is almost here! The 2018 NFL Draft is around the corner, where teams will pick the next generation of football stars. Find out how to watch, the pick order and all the other important details.

The 2018 NFL Draft starts on April 26. It’s the day that everyone who ever strapped on a pair of shoulder pads and cleats dreams of: the NFL Draft. College football’s best and brightest all gather, hoping to be picked for the big league. While the 2018 draft will take place over three days, it all starts on April 26 at 8:00 PM ET. The first round of the draft will take place, with rounds 2-3 happening on April 27 at 7:00 PM ET, with rounds 2-7 wrapping up the following Saturday at 12:00 PM ET.

You can watch it on television and online. Football fans will have their pick of places to watch the first rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft, according to NFL.com. FOX, ESPN and the NFL Network will broadcast the first two days of the draft. On day 3, FOX drops out but ABC steps in to pick up the slack. Live streaming of the draft will be available on the NFL app, NFL.com, FOX Sports and ESPN app (note: these will require television subscriptions.)

Cleveland makes out like a bandit during the first round. For the second consecutive year, the Cleveland Browns have the overall Number 1 pick in the NFL draft. After going 0-16 – a perfect season! – in 2017, it’s no surprise. The New York Giants, having gone 3-13, are second, with the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns (for a second time) and Denver Broncos finishing out the first five picks of the Draft. The Browns got the second top-five pick from the Houston Texans, who traded their pick for Cleveland’s first round selection in 2012. The Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders fill out the rest of the first ten.

The No. 1 pick is a toss-up – and will be up until draft day. The NFL draft always has surprises and shocking picks. Right now, Josh Allen, 21, of the University of Wyoming, tops a lot of mock drafts, according to Business Insider. The quarterback has thrown for 44 touchdowns and 5,066 yards over three seasons and he’s actually rushed for 12 touchdowns, as well. Sam Darnold, 20, quarterback for USC is expected to go high, as well. Some even predict that Penn State’s Saquon Barkley, 21, could be the No. 1 pick, if Cleveland wants a highly valued running back. The 2017 Heisman winner, Baker Mayfield, 23, is expected to go in the Top 10, though not many people see him going higher than the No. 3 spot.

Full First Round Order:

01. Cleveland Browns

02. New York Giants

03. New York Jets from Indianapolis Colts

04. Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans

05. Denver Broncos

06. Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets

07. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

08. Chicago Bears

09. San Francisco 49ers

10. Oakland Raiders

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Buffalo Bills from Cincinnati Bengals

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Cincinnati Bengals from Buffalo Bills

22. Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs

23. New England Patriots from Los Angeles Rams

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles