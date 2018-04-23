Tristan Thompson Dedicated To New Baby After Cheating Scandal: Is Khloe Stopping Him?

Tristan Thompson is not letting the alleged shocking cheating drama or Khloe’s feelings affect him when it comes to loving his new daughter, True, and he’s willing to go above and beyond to spend time with the newborn.

Tristan Thompson, 27, is loving his new daughter, True, and although his life has been crazy since he made headlines for allegedly cheating on baby mama Khloe Kardashian, 33, with multiple women, he’s not letting it get in the way of spending time with the newborn. Whether he’s in Cleveland, OH, where he resides for the Cleveland Cavaliers or somewhere else, he’s working hard to stay in contact with his little girl. “Khloe has been very favorable to Tristan’s desires to see their newborn daughter True, and while the Cavs were on the road in Indiana Khloe let Tristan Facetime her as much as he wanted,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloe is pleased at the level of enthusiasm Tristan has been displaying regarding their daughter, but don’t call it a reconciliation yet. Through this entire ordeal, Khloe has maintained her cordial stance that she has been taking while all of the cheating news has been breaking, and part of that means letting Tristan be a father to True whichever way that happens.”

Despite the shocking news of Tristan’s alleged infidelity, Khloe’s been remaining strong and keeping True at the top of her priority list. “Khloe is mature and has been handling herself beautifully,” the insider continued. “It’s a drive to be strong for her family day to day and show them that her circumstance in no way reflects on the way she treats and loves her daughter. Khloe feels better everyday both physically and mentally, and will continue to stay in Cleveland until she and Tristan sit down to really figure out their next move for their relationship after his playoffs are over.”

Tristan and Khloe’s plans aren’t too surprising considering how private they’ve been since the cheating allegations made headlines. Although Khloe announced the birth of little True on her social media pages, she has yet to comment on her relationship with Tristan. Only time will tell where these two go from here but it’s good to know that Tristan plans to be a great dad to little True regardless the romantic outcome!