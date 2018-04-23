Tristan Thompson Slid Into Random Girls’ Instagram DMs To Cheat On Pregnant Khloe, Source Says

While Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with his child, Tristan Thompson was DMing other women and arranging secret meet ups, according to a new report. Here’s the latest on the cheating scandal.

Tristan Thompson's infidelity reportedly went beyond meeting random girls in the club. The basketball player was allegedly messaging other women on Instagram while his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, was pregnant with their first child together, according to Us Weekly. "Tristan slides into girls' DMs," an insider tells the mag. "He messages girls that way, on Instagram, and then meets up with them. He likes exotic or non-American looking girls with big butts."

Just two days before Khloe gave birth earlier this month, photos and videos surfaced that appeared to show Tristan being unfaithful on more than one occasion. First, he was seen looking quite intimate with another woman, later identified as Lani Blair, in a New York City club on April 7. They were caught heading back to his hotel together later that night. Next, video surfaced of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ star kissing two other women back in October. Since then, various other stories of cheating have been reported, while Tristan and Khloe have yet to comment on the scandal.

Of course, they’re both quite busy at the moment. Khloe is still in Cleveland taking care of the pair’s newborn, True Thompson, while Tristan is in the midst of a playoff run with the Cavs. He was benched during game three, but hit the court again in Indiana for game four on April 22.

It’s widely reported that Khloe plans to head back to Los Angeles with True as soon as her doctor give her the okay to travel. Her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, visited after True’s birth, but have since returned home.