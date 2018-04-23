‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Top 12 Begins

We’re one step closer to finding out who will win it all on ‘The Voice’! The Top 12 kicks off tonight, April 23, and you can follow along with our live blog!

The Voice Top 12 is here! America has narrowed the competition down to 12 contestants — Pryor Baird [Team Blake] Spensha Baker [Team Blake] Kaleb Lee [Team Kelly] D.R. King [Team Kelly] Jackie Foster [Team Alicia] Christiana Danielle [Team Alicia] Ray shun LaMarr [Team Adam] Jackie Verna [Team Adam] Brynn Cartelli [Team Kelly] Sharane Calister [Team Adam] Kyla Jade [Team Blake] Britton Buchanan [Team Alicia].

At this point in the competition, the coaches — Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys — have little control over their teams, aside from mentoring them. Now, it’s up to America to vote for who they want to see advance in this competition. The show’s host, Carson Daly will announce when the polls open and close for each team throughout the show. As for voting? — Fans can vote ONLY on The Voice official App and on Twitter.

TEAM ADAM

Jackie Verna — “I’m With You” by Vance Joy

Sharane Calister — “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes

Rayshun Lamarr — “When Love Takes Over” by David Guetta

——————

TEAM KELLY

Brynn Cartelli — “Up To The Mountain” by Britney Spears

D.R. King — “White Flag” by Dido

Kaleb Lee — “Amazed” by Lonestar

——————-

TEAM BLAKE

Kyla Jade – Team Blake Shelton – One Night Only by Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls)

Pryor Baird — “Pickin’ Wildflowers” by Keith Anderson

Spensha Baker — “Down on My Knees” by Trisha Yearwood

——————

TEAM ALICIA

Britton Buchanan — “Small Town” by John Mellencamp

Christiana Danielle — “Say Something” by a Great Big World

Jackie Foster — “Toxic” by Britney Spears