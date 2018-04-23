Christa B. Allen like you’ve never seen her before! The ‘Revenge’ star just released the music video for her band Pour Vous’ new single ‘Scorpio,’ and it’s HOT! Check out the NSFW video here!

Ladies and gentlemen, Christa B. Allen is all grown up. It seems like just yesterday she made her acting debut as Jennifer Garner’s younger self in 13 Going On 30. Now, she’s making another debut, and this time it’s music. The former Revenge actress just released her music video for her third single “Scorpio,” a track from her new band Pour Vous, and we’re obsessed. In the sexy clip, Christa gets completely naked while singing sultry lyrics to an indie/trip-hop beat. And as if we need another reason to love the video, a ton of influential woman like Queen Elizabeth, Beyonce, and Rosa Parks are projected on to a screen in the background. Talk about girl power!

“Our inspiration for the ‘Scorpio’ video was strong women throughout history,” Christa explained during an interview with Galore. “We wanted to celebrate them and their fearlessness. Also, indignation at the way sexually liberated women are portrayed in film and TV. Have women not been martyrs for years; their rights sacrificed under the patriarchy? We were excited tp put a woman on the cross and worship her,” Pour Vous continued. Now, that’s powerful.

We’re so here for Christa’s musical debut, and we can’t wait to hear more from her. Pour Vous, which means “for you” in French, is comprised of Christa and her music producer boyfriend Johnny What. If his name sounds familiar, than you probably know him from his band BRÅVES. He’s also a director and writer. Needless to say, they’ve got a good thing going. Take a look at the sexy music video above!