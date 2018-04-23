Kate Middleton Honors Princess Diana Wearing Red & White Dress After Birth Of Baby #3

Princess Diana’s memory lives on with touching tributes to William’s mother. Kate wore a red dress exiting the hospital with her third child, just as Diana did with Prince Harry. See pics below.

Kate Middleton, 36, left the hospital with her third baby on April 23, just hours after giving birth. She wore a stunning red Jenny Packham gown, with a white lace Peter Pan collar. This was first thought to be a nod to St. George’s Day, which is April 23, the day of England’s patron saint. But looking back on the fashion of the past, it was probably honoring Prince William’s late mother Princess Diana, who wore a red dress while exiting the hospital with Prince Harry in 1984. In fact, it’s quite similar!

And of course, Kate wears Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring every day as a reminder of the love Diana had for her children. This isn’t the first time Kate has worn a nearly identical dress to Diana. Kate wore a blue and white polka dot dress when exiting the hospital with her first child George, now 4, in 2013. That was a nod to the dress Diana wore with baby William back in 1982. See the comparisons below!

Kate’s third child, a son, was born on April 23, 2018 at 11:01am London time. He weighed 8lbs and 7oz. Kate and Will’s official Twitter account, @KensingtonPalace, wrote as the couple left the hospital, “Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes.” Congrats to the entire Royal family!