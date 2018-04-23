Princess Charlotte: How She’s Made History After The Birth Of Her New Baby Brother

Despite the arrival of royal baby #3, big sister Princess Charlotte is making headlines of her own! Find out the amazing reason why here, and prepare to feel empowered!

Talk about girl power! Although the newest addition to the royal family is a baby boy, Princess Charlotte, who will turn 3 on May 2, will maintain her position of being fourth in line for the thrown. Believe it or not, this is the first time EVER that a female has kept her spot despite having a younger brother. The history-making news is thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, which states birth order — and birth order alone — determines who will become the next king or queen of the U.K., regardless of gender. Had it not been in place, Charlotte would have lost her spot as soon as mom Kate Middleton, 36, gave birth on April 23.

The legislation was first passed while the Duchess of Cambridge was pregnant with Charlotte’s older brother Prince George, now 4. It affects all royals born after Oct. 28, 2011, and it also removed the disqualification placed on those arising from marriage to a Roman Catholic. Up until 2013 though, older sisters would have been forced to move down a spot in the order of succession if their parents had a younger son, which is exactly what happened with Princess Anne, 67, after the births of Prince Andrew and Prince Edward in the 1960s.

As of right now, Prince Charles, 69, is the heir to the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 92. Next up is Prince William, 35, with his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the third and fourth positions, respectively. The new baby boy is fifth in line to the crown.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

However, not every royal’s position will remain the same. With the new baby’s arrival, Prince Harry, 33, is now sixth in line, and Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie will all move down a place in the line of succession. After revealing she was pregnant in September 2017, the palace announced Kate was in labor on the morning of April 23. Hours later, the new baby prince was born! His name has not yet been revealed.