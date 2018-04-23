Kate Middleton & Prince William Leave Hospital, Debuting Baby #3 In Adorable 1st Pics

Royal baby #3 has made his debut, and the little prince is BEYOND precious! Stepping out soon after giving birth, Kate Middleton posed with the newborn right outside the hospital!

Only hours after giving birth, a stunning Kate Middleton, 36, and beaming Prince William, 35, came out to greet the media and well-wishers with their baby boy for the first time on April 23! The couple stopped for photos as they left St. Mary’s Hospital in London, and although Kate had been in labor not long before, the Duchess was absolutely glowing while holding her newborn son. The little one’s first photos could not be more precious either, as the infant can be seen wrapped in a blanket and a white bonnet. Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

In the photos, the precious infant is sleeping, and he looks completely happy and content. Meanwhile, Kate looked absolutely beautiful in a red dress with a gorgeous white lace collar. How does she look so fabulous just hours after giving birth? Kate was also smiling from ear to ear! William was of course by her side as she introduced their new baby boy to the world. The newest royal addition doesn’t have a name yet, but we’re thinking one will be announced soon. Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, were brought to the hospital by their dad earlier in the day to meet their baby brother.

These first pics follow royal tradition, as both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were first photographed as they left the hospital with mom and dad following their own births. We already can’t wait to see more of the tiny prince, and we’re hoping we’ll catch a glimpse at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s May 19 wedding. After all, George and Charlotte will not only be at the nuptials, but they’re expected to be in the ceremony as well — with George as a page boy and Charlotte as a flower girl.

We have a feeling baby number three is too little to be in the wedding, but we’re hoping Kate brings the little one along! Congrats again, Kate and William!