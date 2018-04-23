Princess Charlotte Waves To Fans As She & Prince George Head To Meet Newborn Brother

Aw! Just hours after Kate Middleton gave birth to the 3rd royal baby, her other two children, George & Charlotte, showed up to the hospital to meet their new brother. See the cute pics and video!

Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, couldn’t have looked sweeter while heading into St. Mary’s Hospital to meet their new baby brother! Just hours after Kate Middleton, 36, gave birth, the two were photographed with dad Prince William, 35, and little Charlotte was all smiles as she happily waved to onlookers! George was even rushed over straight from school! Kate gave birth on April 23, making her and William officially three-time parents, and we can only imagine how thrilled the entire family is about the new addition.

George and Charlotte both held their dad’s hands as they walked up to the hospital. Of course both youngsters looked completely adorable. George had on his school uniform while Charlotte wore a pretty blue patterned dress with a tiny purple cardigan. In the video, tweeted by Today, Charlotte can be seen smiling while waving at the photographers and onlookers. She even turned to give one last wave right before going through the hospital doors. Meanwhile, George looked more stoic, which is not unusual for the typically shy royal.

The palace announced at 8:22 a.m. local time on April 23 that Kate had gone into labor. She was driven to the hospital with Prince William, and admitted into the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital. Although Kate suffered from severe morning sickness during the early stages of this pregnancy, she was working non-stop right until the last few weeks. The Duchess attended event after event with Prince William throughout her second and third trimesters, and looked glowing and radiant every single time. George looked more stoic as he walked up to the hospital, which is normal for the usually-shy royal.

So cute! Prince William arrives at the hospital with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to visit their new baby brother. pic.twitter.com/vHYf6ezY0l — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 23, 2018

This new baby comes just weeks before Princess Charlotte’s May 2 birthday, as well as another big event for the Royals — the next Royal Wedding! William’s brother, Prince Harry, is set to marry Meghan Markle on May 19. It’s safe to say Kate and William may be a bit exhausted with a newborn who’s less than one month old on wedding day!