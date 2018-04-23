First Full Penis & Scrotum Transplant Performed Successfully On Army Vet & It Will Function

Doctors performed the first-ever full penis & scrotum transplant! Read about the groundbreaking surgery that was 5 years in the making!

An anonymous army veteran, who had tragically lost both his legs above the knee, his penis and the area around it, now has a new penis and scrotum, thanks to a donor and a team of transplant specialists at John Hopkins University! After the injuries he sustained after an IED went off, the vet will soon regain the use of his penis and scrotum, according to NBC News. The chairman of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Andrew Lee, told reporters, “He is expected to be discharged from the hospital this week, and we are optimistic that he will regain near-normal urinary and sexual functions following full recovery.”

Apparently the team of transplant specialists had rehearsed for over five years to make this 14-hour surgery a success. The anonymous veteran bravely opened up about his injury and the surgery in a statement, “It’s a real mind-boggling injury to suffer, it is not an easy one to accept. When I first woke up, I felt finally more normal… a level of confidence as well. Confidence… like finally I’m okay now.”

While this isn’t the first penis transplant, these surgeries are incredibly complicated. With so many nerve endings, the transplant penis has to connect to the bladder and the prostate. However, the team was able to infuse the patient with the doctor’s bone marrow so he would better accept the transplant. But before that, the search for a donor is incredibly laborious and time consuming. Finding a donor, just after their passing, with the same blood type is incredibly rare. However, with no signs of infection or organ rejection, the patient is set to be discharged later this week!