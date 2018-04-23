Nicki Minaj Reveals Insane Cleavage In Plunging, Glittering Bodysuit — Wild Video

Whoa! Nicki Minaj is back and revealing her curvaceous body in a plunging glittering bodysuit while grabbing her crotch. We’ve got the insane video.

Nicki Minaj has spent most of 2018 out of the spotlight. But now that she’s dropped her single “Barbie Tingz” and has just shot the sexy video, the rap superstar is flaunting her killer body in the wildest ways. In a racy Instagram story on Apr. 22, the 34-year-old hid her face under a red hat but exposed tons of flesh in a glittery orange and black bodysuit with black nipple insets. While she was shy about her face, she sure wasn’t with her crotch as she grabbed her vajajay in the video while friends next to her exclaimed loudly “They need rappers like me!” With Cardi B fighting for the title of the queen of rap, maybe the pals are putting up a challenge?

Nicki’s seen seated but her massive booty can’t be contained, spilling out from the sides of her high cut costume that’s sides go up to her waist. She’s got on a pair of fishnet stockings that still show plenty of flesh, as well as her plunging top that reveals plenty of cleavage. When Nicki went virtually absent from social media and public appearances at the end of 2017 there had been rumors floating around that she was pregnant. This outfit completely confirms that there’s no baby and her body is as bangin’ as its ever been.

The self-annointed Queen of Rap has been busy the past few days filming the music video for “Barbie Tingz” so this outfit could be one of the costumes she wears in it. We’ve already seen that she’s baring flesh in a BTS Instagram vid she posted to her Instagram page where she was wearing a shiny pink top that displayed plenty of under-boob along with black high cut bottoms. She’s seen in a yellow wig while having strings pull at her as if she’s a marionette while mouthing the words to her song. Afterwards she approached creative director Giovanni Blanco while looking at the video and told him “I’m obsessed,” before turning away and coming back to reinforce her feelings, saying “You don’t understand, I’m OBSESSED.” Hey, from the teaser she showed, so are we!