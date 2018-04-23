Those who stuck around for Migos’ weekend two Coachella set got quite a surprise — Offset’s pregnant fiancee, Cardi B, showed up for a guest performance! Watch here!

Cardi B is NOT letting pregnancy slow her down! The mom-to-be has been going non-stop since announcing her exciting news on Saturday Night Live earlier this month, and she was at it again during the second weekend of Coachella on April 22. The rapper joined her fiance, Offset’s, group, Migos, onstage for a performance of their song ‘Motorsport,” and she had more energy than ever as she put on a show with the guys. Cardi’s baby bump was on full display in her white outfit, but it did not get in the way of her putting on an epic performance!

Earlier in the day, Cardi took the Coachella stage herself, where she performed some of her biggest hits. She had some surprises of her own during the set, as she brought SZA, J Balvin and Bad Bunny out for some guest performances. It was a bit different from what went down last weekend, when Cardi surprised her fans with Kehlani and 21 Savage as her special guests. Coachella is certainly the right time to go all-out, and that’s just what Cardi has done!

The 25-year-old is set to welcome her first baby with Offset this summer, but she’s still set to hit the road with Bruno Mars this fall. Cardi will be opening for the superstar singer on his 24K Magic tour, beginning on Sept. 7 in Denver and continuing through the end of October in Los Angeles. With all of this on her plate, Cardi and Offset have no set plans for their wedding just yet, she recently confirmed. It looks like baby and career are coming first for now!