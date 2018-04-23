Meghan Markle Has ‘Baby Fever’ After Meeting Kate & William’s Newborn: She’s A Natural With Kids

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Kate Middleton and Prince William’s newborn on April 23, it made Meghan realize how excited she is to start a family with Harry! ‘Kids just gravitate towards Meghan,’ and she wants lot of them!

Meghan Markle, 36, has babies on the brain! After the actress and Prince Harry, 33, visited Kate Middleton, and Prince William‘s newborn — the couple’s third child — for the first time, Meghan is in full-on mommy mode. The Suits star has “baby fever,” a palace source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “Harry and Meghan stopped by William and Kate’s apartment very briefly today, just so they could meet the new edition and Meghan couldn’t stop smiling. She absolutely loves children, and much like Harry’s mom, Princess Diana, she’s a natural with them — Kids just gravitate towards her.”

With her wedding to Prince Harry less than one month away [May 19], Meghan can’t help but think about the future. “Meeting William and Kate’s new son has really sparked a case of baby fever, and Meghan can’t wait until she and Harry start a family of their own,” the insider reveals. And, it looks like the pair has already started to discuss life they tie the knot. “Meghan has already told Harry that she wants at least four children!” the source admits!

Kate, 36, and William, 35, welcomed a healthy baby boy at 11:01 AM U.K. time, in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London on April 23. The newborn weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces. The couple stepped out together with baby no. 3, just seven hours after Kate gave birth, to introduce their newest royal to the world. Kate, a fashion icon, paid tribute to William and Harry’s mother, wearing a red dress, just like Princess Diana wore after she gave birth to Harry.

“Kate couldn’t believe how easy and quick the delivery was this time around compared to the past two births,” the source added. “The baby is healthy, absolutely perfect, and both Kate and William have already fallen head-over-heels in love with him.” Congrats again to the royal couple!