Kylie Jenner Reveals Bare Lips Since Replumping After Stormi’s Birth As She Cuddles Her baby

Kylie Jenner has big lips, and she’s not afraid to show them off! The new mom revealed her plumper look in a video while rocking her baby Stormi Webster to sleep. Check out the clip here!

Since giving birth to her daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, Kylie Jenner has sported much plumper lips. And while it wasn’t clear as to whether or not the lip kit mogul actually got another round of injections, the new video she posted to Instagram on April 23 has us convinced. In the clip, Kylie, who’s sweetly cradling Stormi, zooms in on her lips, giving fans a full, unfiltered view. It’s clear she’s not afraid to show them off, and we are so here for it. I mean, she looks incredible! However, her lips certainly don’t look as big as they did back in March. If you recall, Kylie was spotted with her best friend Jordyn Woods at Kiwami By Katsu-Ya in Studio City, CA. In the photos, Kylie looked almost unrecognizable as her lips were bigger than ever.

But, after seeing her new video, we have reason to believe her famous pout has finally healed from prior injections. “More than likely what is going on is that she’s had very recent injections in her lips and there is still some swelling going on. I haven’t treated her, but it appears to me, she’s had fillers done very recently, in the last day or two, and there’s some acute swelling, that’s why her lips look that way,” Dr. Moretz, Beverly Hills Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and Founder of F.A.C.E. of Beverly Hills explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in regards to Kylie’s March 15 photo. So, that would also explain why Kylie zoomed in on them. Maybe she’s showing the world that the swelling has gone down!

Nevertheless, we can never get enough of Kylie and her many looks. But, what’s so special about this one is that she also gave fans a breathtaking view of her gorgeous freckles. Of course, the KUWTK star looks gorgeous all the time, but we love seeing her without makeup. Take a look at the video above!