Kim Kardashian Loving How ‘Fired-Up’ Kanye’s Getting On Twitter But Fears He’s Taking On A Lot

Kim Kardashian is supporting her strong confident hubby Kanye West, but she’s also working hard to make sure he’s not taking on more than he should be.

Kim Kardashian, 37, is loving 40-year-old Kanye West‘s confidence and passion for his career in the future, but she is monitoring him closely and staying by his side to make sure he doesn’t overexert himself like he’s done in the past.“Kanye is feeling really amazing, and totally on top of his game—he’s more energized than he has been in ages and his level of creativity is off the charts,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kim and Kanye are getting on great, their marriage is rock solid, and they’re both feeling confident. Right now, Kanye feels like he can conquer the world, that nobody else in the music world comes even close to matching his level of talent, and all he wants to do is work and create. Kim loves it when Kanye is all fired up like this, but she’s watching him carefully though, because she fears he may be taking on too much.”

Like Kim, we all remember Kanye’s rough time in 2016 when he shut down his tour and was hospitalized, reportedly due to exhaustion and sleep deprivation. We definitely don’t want to see him in that upsetting place again and with all the things he’s doing lately, including his music and clothing line, it’s only natural that Kim would be concerned. In addition to his busy career, Kanye seems confident in his opinion on politics and recently made headlines when he tweeted his support for controversial conservative YouTuber Candace Owens. “I love the way Candace Owens thinks,” his tweet read, causing an uproar from followers. Yeezy has often expressed his political beliefs on social media and doesn’t seem to care about the backlash he receives.

Kanye’s confidence and outspokenness in politics and beyond is definitely what makes him Kanye. It’s good to know Kim supports her hubby and is doing what she can to help keep him healthy. After all, that’s what couples are all about, right?! We look forward to seeing where Kanye takes us next in regards to his successful music career and that includes any involvement with politics!