Singer Kehlani Comes Out As ‘Queer’ After Sharing A Sexy Kiss With Demi Lovato

Kehlani just got REALLY candid about her sexuality in a series of new tweets! Find out why she identifies as ‘queer’ here.

If you’re a fan of Kehlani, you know she’s an open book. She’s made a career on being honest, so it only makes sense that she would do the same when it comes to her sexuality. The “In My Feelings” singer revealed that she identifies as “queer” on April 22, following her wild onstage kiss with Demi Lovato earlier this month. “Cuz I keep geddin asked… I’m queer. Not bi, not straight. I’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual papa hello good morning. Does that answer your questions?” Kehlani tweeted and deleted on Sunday.

However, some of her fans were a bit turned off by her reveal, which is why she deleted the tweet. “I retracted my queer tweet because I am being corrected about the way in which I listed the gender spectrum, and I’m super super sensitive to being offensive especially when I’m only trying to appreciate. point is, i love love, and that love lives in every gender there is,” Kehlani continued. Then again on April 23, she further explained her point. “my identifying as queer wasn’t the issue, it was the singling out of trans & intersex which sounded transphobic, ignorant and to some, sounding like fetishzation. which is completely wrong, not my intention, and something to say sorry about!” she tweeted.

i retracted my queer tweet because i am being corrected about the way in which i listed the gender spectrum and i’m super super sensitive to being offensive especially when i’m only trying to appreciate. point is, i love love, and that love lies in every gender there is. 🧡 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 23, 2018

(repetitive so it’s suuuper clear) my indentifying as queer wasn’t the issue, it was the singling out of trans & intersex which sounded transphobic, ignorant and to some, sounding like fetishization. which is completely wrong, not my intention, and something to say sorry about. https://t.co/gRX01Ce5lG — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 23, 2018

Before coming out, Kehlani was romantically linked to singer and producer PartyNextDoor and Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving. If you recall, in 2016 Kehlani was accused of cheating on Kyrie with Party, which led to her hospitalization following a suicide attempt. “Today I wanted to leave this earth,” she captioned a photo of an IV in her arm. “Never thought I’d get to such a low point. But… Don’t believe the blogs you read… No one was cheated on and I’m not a bad person… Everyone is hurt and everyone is in a place of misunderstanding,” she continued. It’s certainly good to see Kehlani in much better spirits these days, and we admire her consistent honesty!