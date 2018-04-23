Beyonce Hangs With Ultimate Fan Katie Holmes Backstage At Coachella — See Pic

Katie Holmes and Beyonce are basically BFFs now after posing for an adorbs pic with Tina Knowles at Coachella. Their backstage photo is too cute for words — see it here!

Katie Holmes‘ dreams came true at Coachella when she got to hang out backstage with none other than her hero, Beyonce! The actress has spoken about her love for Queen Bey in the past, and she finally got to spend some quality time with the superstar after her second epic set of the festival. Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, posted an adorable pic with the two stars at the fest, captioned “With the talented Katie Holmes and @beyonce”. Can you imagine Beyonce’s mom calling you talented? We’d faint!

The pic, which you can see below, is so cute. Beyonce had just finished her final show at Coachella and was relaxing backstage with a well-deserved glass of wine. Can you believe how impeccable she looks after nearly two hours of busting her butt onstage? So unfair. Katie was rocking that festival look, accenting a cool, pink satin dress with a denim jacket and straw fedora.

This isn’t the first time that Katie met Beyonce; they said hello to each other at Clive Davis’ Grammys party in January 2018. But this certainly seems like the first time that they got to interact personally! Katie’s a self-professed Beyonce superfan. When Katie visited The Tonight Show in 2016, she absolutely gushed about Bey’s Super Bowl halftime show. She told Jimmy Fallon a story about how she and daughter Suri Cruise, now 12, were out and about and suddenly raced to a friend’s house to make sure they didn’t miss halftime! Then, she demonstrated her best Bey moves. She killed it, tbh.