Kate Middleton In Labor: 3rd Royal Baby Is On The Way

The new royal baby is on its way! Kate Middleton is in labor, meaning her & Prince William’s family is officially about to grow by one!

SO exciting! Kate Middleton, 36, is about to give birth, and we can only imagine how excited the entire royal family must be! The Duchess went into labor on April 23, according to a statement provided by Kensington Palace, meaning her and Prince William‘s, 35, third child is officially on its way. The new little one will be joining big brother George, 4, and big sister Charlotte, 2. “Her Royal Highness The Duchess Of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, earlier this morning in the early stages of Labour,” the palace tweeted. “The Duchess traveled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital with the Duke of Cambridge.”

The Duchess’ first two labors have been problem-free, so we hope this third delivery goes just as smoothly! Prince George and Princess Charlotte were both born at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, in the Lindo Wing, which is the private maternity unit. Kate took her own doctors along though, as the royal gynecologists delivered the siblings. Kate was reportedly contemplating a home birth for Charlotte, but ended up deciding against it. In fact, with Charlotte, she was only in labor for about two and a half hours, and she didn’t even use an epidural!

Kensington Palace announced Kate was expecting again in September. The family was forced to reveal the exciting news earlier than they had originally planned due to Kate’s extreme morning sickness, Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Aside from experiencing HG in the first trimester though, the soon-to-be mom-of-three had a healthy pregnancy, and we hope the same goes for her delivery!

We wish Kate the best of luck, and cannot wait to meet the newest addition to the royal family!