So hot! Kate Hudson took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sexy snap of her pregnant tummy! Check it out right here!

What a gorgeous mama! Kate Hudson just shared a red-hot photo of herself rocking a skimpy bikini while lounging by the pool. She focuses in on her tummy because, as all fans now know, she’s expecting her third child! “A different kind of beach bod brewin,” she captioned the photo. Awww! We can’t to wait to see how she looks in a few months!

She and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa shared the news with a sweet post revealing they are having a baby girl on April 6! “SURPRISE!!!” she captioned the gender-reveal video. “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been.”

“If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying!” she added. “BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.” The 39-year-old thespian is already mother to 2 boys, Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 6.

Since making the announcement, Kate has debuted her growing bump on the red carpet! The blonde bombshell helped cut the blue ribbon at the House of Harry Winston‘s second store opening in Hong Kong while wearing a stunning black dress with embroidered cutouts. She also sported what appears to be an engagement ring that day, although she hasn’t confirmed anything just yet. Let’s hope she shares loads more sweet photos throughout her pregnancy!